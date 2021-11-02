It’s over for Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline. The Outer Banks alums split after more than a year together, according to multiple reports.

On Monday, November 1, People was first to report the news with sources telling the publication that they “broke up a couple of months ago.” Reps for Chase and Madelyn did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

News of their breakup comes after widespread fan speculation about their relationship status.

Months after sharing heartfelt tributes celebrating their one-year anniversary in April of this year, the breakup rumors started swirling online. While attending Milan Fashion Week in September, fans wondered if the OBX stars had split after Madelyn, 23, was photographed hanging out with Ross Butler. At the time, both Netflix stars included each other in Instagram posts from their time at the high-fashion events. A video obtained by TMZ at the time also showed Ross, 31, and Madelyn dancing together, which also led to questions from fans about her relationship with Chase, 29. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star has since addressed the rumors. He spoke to TMZ in October and clarified that Madelyn is “just a friend.”

The Tell Me Your Secrets alum, for his part, announced a social media break via Instagram Stories in late August. He returned to the app on October 17, writing, “I hate social media — but I’m back f–kers.”

The former flames confirmed their relationship in June 2020, months after stealing fans’ hearts as onscreen couple John B and Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series. After filming together, the duo realized their true feelings for each other and fell in love, which Madelyn told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020 was “tight.”

“It was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Chase told Us Weekly in February. “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

When they returned for season 2 of Outer Banks, the duo kept it professional on set. In multiple interviews promoting the second season — which premiered in July 2021 — both Chase and Madelyn got real about not letting their personal lives bleed into the show.

“I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day,’” the Knives Out 2 actress said while appearing on The Talk on August 6. “So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

Despite split speculation, Madelyn posted a birthday tribute to Chase via social media in September, writing, “Happiest birthday to you, Nerd.”

