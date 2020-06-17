According to Madelyn Cline, it was a total surprise when Chase Stokes revealed that they were dating on Instagram. Yep, during a recent livestream, the Outer Banks stars dished on their relationship and told the story behind the decision to go public with their whirlwind romance.

Before posting the adorable photo online, Chase said that he first consulted with his mom who said, “Really? You know what happens when you do that,” according to a fan recording of his Instagram Live. Then, the 27-year-old said he texted his GF, who replied, “I don’t care.”

“OK, but clarification, I thought he meant posting it at some point in the future. He didn’t clarify what time. He just said, ‘I think this would be a cute post at some point.’ So, I didn’t know!” Madelyn explained to viewers before revealing that Chase texted her, “Oopsie,” after making their relationship Instagram official. They joked, saying, “Modern romance.”

For those who missed it, the Netflix stars — who play John B and Sarah Cameron on the fan-favorite series — took to social media on Sunday, June 14, and posted an adorable photo of them enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach.

“Cat’s outta the bag,” Chase captioned the snap.

Although she didn’t post any pictures of her own, Madelyn did share her BF’s photos in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, and get this — she even left some pretty flirty comments on it.

“I’ve fallen and I cant get up,” she wrote. She then made a reference to the fan-favorite Netflix show, adding, “Topper punching the air [right now].”

Some of Madelyn and Chase’s costars also took to the comment section and reacted to the news, leaving them loving comments.

As if their declaration of love on Instagram wasn’t enough, during their livestream, one fan asked for some more clarification and commented, “Are you guys dating?”

To which Chase replied, “I feel like I already exposed that.”

Don’t worry, we got the message loud and clear!

