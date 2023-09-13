Following their split in 2021, both Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes walked the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12 in Newark, New Jersey. Keep reading to see photos of the ex-couple at the awards show.

ICYMI, Madelyn and Chase met on the set of their Netflix show Outer Banks in 2019, and began a romantic relationship both on and off screen. Fans were obsessed with the costars-turned-couple, until the pair broke up sometime in 2021.

During the 2023 VMAs, Chase walked arm and arm with his current girlfriend, country singer Kelsea Ballerini, who were both matching in red. For her part, Madelyn looked stunning in a nude gown.

Despite their breakup, the former flames continue to speak highly of one another and keep it extremely professional while on set. Prior to filming season 3, Madelyn explained that the couple “laid the groundwork first and foremost” before heading back to work.

“I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day,’” she said during an August 2021 appearance on The Talk. “So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

Chase shared similar sentiments as his ex while chatting with Entertainment Weekly in February 2023.

“Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” Chase said about their past relationship. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season.”

During that same interview, Madelyn also noted that the two shared a “working relationship” before they had a “personal relationship,” explaining that their job from day one “has always been to leave the show better than we found it.”

She continued, “I’m really, really happy and I’m very proud of the work this season, and I’m incredibly grateful for my costars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of the ex-couple attending the 2023 VMAs.

