Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are now parents! The couple confirmed they have welcomed their first child after stepping out for a stroll in LA this week.

The former Twilight actor, 37, and the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 32, were spotted pushing a pink baby stroller in Los Angeles, per photos by Daily Mail posted on Tuesday, March 26.

ICYMI, Suki announced her pregnancy while performing at a show in Mexico in November 2023. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said during the concert, before revealing her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she added, before continuing onto her performance.

Suki and Robert were reported to be engaged one month later. The A-List couple have been romantically linked since 2018, and are known for being pretty private about their relationship.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the Twilight actor told U.K.’s the Sunday Times in April 2019. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Despite being together for over five years, Suki revealed in October 2023 that she and Robert had only recently moved in together in April of that year, during an appearance on the “Driven Minds: A Type 7” podcast. “[The move] doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing,” she said. “And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos.”

The Love, Rosie actress further reflected on her relationship with The Batman actor during an interview with the Sunday Times in February 2023.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she gushed.

Suki also hinted that she “can’t wait” to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Well, they made it happen!

