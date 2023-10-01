Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stunned on the red carpet together at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this year, but is there trouble in paradise? Keep reading for details inside the two actors’ relationship.

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Still Together?

It appears that the two are still together, as there have been no reports saying otherwise. However, the couple have reportedly broken up a few times since they first began dating in 2018, but have never confirmed their splits, leading fans to fill in the blanks about their relationship statuses.

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Quotes On Their Romance

Throughout their time together, both Rob and Suki have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” the Batman star told U.K.’s the Sunday Times in April 2019, explaining why his love life is private. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

That being said, the former Twilight star must have changed his tune since they made their first red carpet appearance together in December 2022 at a Dior fall 2023 menswear show. On top of that, they attended the Met Gala together in 2023.

For Suki’s part, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with the Sunday Times in February 2023.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she gushed.

Of their similar careers, Suki teased: “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa.”

The actress also hinted that she “can’t wait” to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.