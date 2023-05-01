Taking over New York City! Young Hollywood’s biggest stars are arriving at the 2023 Met Gala, and turned heads with their fashionable looks on Monday, May 1.

Celebrating the theme, which honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, some pretty notable stars pulled out their best outfits and proved that they’re born to be walking up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in NYC. This year’s exhibit, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” showcases 150 of the late Chanel creative director’s best looks throughout his career. Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, told Vogue in September 2022 that they should wear something “in honor of Karl.” The stars definitely did not disappoint.

As always, a few major stars were announced as the event’s cochairs, including Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.

“Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit,” Dua, for one. announced via Twitter in January. “The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.”

When it comes to the attendees, not that many people are announced beforehand, which is what makes the red carpet so fun. However, Emma Chamberlain is set to make her big entrance for the third year in a row as she’s set to interview celebrities for the Vogue YouTube channel.

The first time she walked the Met Gala red carpet was in 2021, and the YouTube star has returned every year since to work alongside the fashion magazine.

“Here’s the thing: I’ve always loved clothes. My dad is an artist, and my mom went to fashion school. But as much as I’ve always been interested in fashion, whether or not I was actually able to live it was another story. When I was going to school, I was wearing a school uniform,” Emma recalled to W Magazine in December 2021, revealing her history with fashion. “And then on Fridays, we got to dress however we wanted. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m wearing skinny jeans,’ which is now something that makes me want to vomit when I think about it.”

Thankfully, there are no skinny jeans on the red carpet! Scroll through our gallery to see Young Hollywood’s biggest stars on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.