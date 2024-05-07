Selena Gomez has been spending a considerable amount of time in New York lately filming Only Murders in the Building, however, despite being in the same city where the Met Gala is held, the singer was nowhere to be found.

Keep reading to find out why Selena skipped out on the annual event.

Why Wasn’t Selena Gomez at the 2024 Met Gala?

The singer has shied away from the Met Gala since 2018. While fans were hoping she’d make her comeback this year, Selena shared earlier this week a status on her mental health.

Speaking at a Rare Beauty summit on May 1, 2024, Selena revealed how relieved she felt after taking a four-year-hiatus on social media.

“I remember when it came out, it was the weirdest thing. I didn’t believe it would do anything. And I recognized that a lot of feelings that I didn’t feel growing up just started happening. So it would make me feel like I wasn’t good enough or I wasn’t really leading a good life or, ‘oh, everybody else did this,’ and I know it’s just very silly.”

After spending some time apart from the apps, she saw a big change in her life. “I was actually aware of what was happening. I would get phone calls from friends instead of, ‘did you see my story?’ It was like, ‘Well then, tell me your story.’ It’s like now I can have communication,” she said.

While Selena hasn’t explicitly revealed why she skipped out on the gala, fans are speculating that the event may cause too much pressure for the singer.

What Happened to Selena Gomez at the 2018 Met Gala?

The last time Selena attended the star-studded event, she faced a bit of controversy over her look. The former Disney actress wore a light pink Coach dress in honor of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

However, that isn’t what caught fan’s attention — it was her tan!

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker. When I sat down [inside the event], I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event. My first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here,'” she told Glamour UK in 2022.

Maybe Selena also wanted to avoid another fashion mishap this year …

