Back for more? Only Murders in the Building has been a hit since its first season premiere, with Selena Gomez‘s comedic timing front and center. Following the Hulu show’s season 3 premiere in August 2023, fans are wondering if the Arconia residents will be back with a fourth mystery.

Keep reading for details on an Only Murders in the Building season 4, including release date and more.

Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Getting a Season 4?

The show’s third season premiered in August 2023, with new episodes dropping weekly.

However, Hulu has yet to announced if the series will be returning for a season 4.

How Did ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 End?

The season 3 finale — and tenth episode of the season — is set to be released on October 3.

This time around, Selena’s Mabel, Steve Martin‘s character Charles and Martin Short‘s character Oliver are attempting to solve the murder of Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, after he drops dead on stage.

“I finished season 2, I did my cooking show, and now I’m gonna be in the studio until season 3,” Selena told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022, ahead of season 3. “So basically, we’re going to be just working on new music. Like I said, I couldn’t do one or the other. I actually love both.”

Will Selena Gomez Return For ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4?

Since she loves both her acting and singing gigs, fans can only hope that she’s going to reprise her role for a possible fourth season. Not to mention, she’s super comfortable playing the character.

“I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex [Russo] in a way,” Gomez shared “The Awardist” podcast in June 2022. “I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons. We got really lucky. I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun, and we tried.”

When Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere?

With no official confirmation just yet, it’s unclear when the show would premiere.

