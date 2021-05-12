Another Selena Gomez album is officially in the works! The songstress took to Instagram Stories in May 2021 and teased that SG3 is coming.

In the social media snap, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a photo of what appeared to be her wrist and on it was a pink and red beaded bracelet that read “SG3.” Upon seeing the image, Selena’s fanbase freaked out and flooded social media with news that a new album was in the works.

The former Disney Channel star’s next record will come as a follow-up to her January 2020 solo album Rare and March 2021 Spanish-Language EP, Revelación. Following her last two musical releases, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress got real about possibly quitting music in the future while chatting with Vogue in their April 2021 issue. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena said at the time. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

She continued, “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Selena also clarified her comment with “I need to be careful.” But despite any negativity she may have toward continuing her music career, Selena appears to be giving it another try.

Although it’s unclear what exactly changed her mind about making more music, Selena spoke candidly about stepping out of her comfort zone to create Revelación. The Texas native also told Vogue that the entire “project is really an homage to my heritage,” noting that she’s been promising the record to her fans “for years.”

“It is something that needed to be precise and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for,” the Monte Carlo actress also told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Selena also has tons of other projects on the horizon, including the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. But for now, it’s all music, all the time! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Selena’s upcoming album so far.

