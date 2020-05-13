Ever since Robert Pattinson starred as the dreamy Edward Cullen in Twilight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the swoon-worthy actor single? We mean, between his adorable personality, hilarious sense of humor, breathtaking smile and gorgeous eye, he’s pretty much stolen all of our hearts by now. So it’s only natural that fans are curious about his love life.

Well guys, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the actor is actually a taken man! He’s been happily dating Suki Waterhouse for months now, and fans are seriously obsessed with their relationship!

Before that, the star dated his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart for almost four years, and boy, was their love story a magical one.

But wait, how did he and Suki meet? When did they make things official? What went down between him and Kristen? And who else did he date? There has been rumors that Robert’s been in relationships with some of Hollywoods biggest stars over the years — including Katy Perry and Nikki Reed — and we broke down each and every one for you. Grab some popcorn and strap in because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Robert has dated and what went down between them.

