Ever since Kristen Stewart was catapulted into fame from her role in the Twilight movies, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — who is the actress dating? Is she single?

Well guys, the brunette beauty was spotted packing on the PDA with screenwriter Dylan Meyer in August 2019. The ladies were photographed kissing and cuddling, and they looked as happy as could be together! And while talking to Howard Stern in a recent interview, the Twilight star admitted that she’s ready to tie the knot with her girlfriend! Not only did she confess that she’s in love, but she also said she will “absolutely” propose in the near future. OMG.

“I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I have a couple of plans that I know would be the coolest thing to do,” Kristen gushed about how she was going to ask Dylan to marry her. “The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar… I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other like two weeks in, and it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off. The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late, and we were at some s**tty bar… I was just like ‘Oh my God, I’m so f**king in love with you.’ It wasn’t like a thing, it was also so obvious. It just is. I want to make movies and kids with this girl. I can’t believe I’m so lucky. I literally drew her in a dream, and now she exists.”

They also shared a super adorable snap together in October 2019.

OK, how cute is that?! And when Kristen’s birthday rolled around in April 2020, Dylan posted the sweetest tribute ever.

“It’s my absolute favorite person’s birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” she wrote. “It’s a short ride on this Earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire.”

But wait, who did the brunette beauty date before Dylan? We went ahead and did some investigating, and it turns out, she’s been linked to a ton of boys and girls over the last few years — including her Twilight costar Rob Pattinson! We went ahead and made you guys a complete guide to all of her relationships what went down between them, so join us in taking a walk down memory lane. Scroll through our gallery to see a complete timeline of Kristen’s complicated love life.

