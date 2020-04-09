It may be hard to believe, but Kristen Stewart turned 30 years old on Thursday, April 9. It seems like only yesterday that the Twilight star stepped onto the Hollywood scene and first stole the hearts of Twi-hards as Bella Swan and now, she’s matured so much!

Over the years, the young actress totally transformed from a teen wearing jeans at red carpet events to a total Hollywood superstar and fashionista. Besides starring in all four fan-favorite vampire films, the actress has also become known for her roles in Zombieland, Charlie’s Angels and more. She’s also taken her career to new heights and took on a director role for a few films.

Fans have watched as Kristen grew up right before their eyes and a lot has changed since she was first propelled into the spotlight back in 2002 with her first major film Panic Room. In honor of her big day, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane, round up some throwback photos and look back at Kristen’s epic transformation. It’s seriously shocking how much she’s changed in the two past decades!

Scroll through our gallery to see 20 old photos of Kristen, and prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up!

