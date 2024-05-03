Kristen Stewart is returning to her vampire roots. The Twilight actress is set to star in a “hedonistic ’80s vampire thriller” called Flesh of the Gods, alongside actor Oscar Isaac.

What Is Kristen Stewart’s New Vampire Movie About?

As reported by Variety on May 2, Kristen and Oscar will star together in the thriller from director Panos Cosmatos, who is best known for the trippy-action horror film Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage.

And sorry, Twilight fans, but the movie is going to be much different than the Stephenie Meyer franchise led by Kristen and Robert Pattinson.

Flesh of the Gods is set in Los Angeles in the 1980s, “where married couple Raoul (Oscar) and Alex (Kristen) each evening descend from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into the city’s electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, the pair are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence,” per Variety.

“Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Panos told the outlet. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, ‘Flesh’ will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

Producer Adam McKay says the movie will have it all, including “vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles.” He also claimed that Flesh of the Gods, which is expected to begin shooting later this year, will be “wildly commercial and wildly artful.”

Adam also added: “Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?” So are we!

Who Stars In Kristen Stewart’s New Vampire Movie?

So far, only Kristen and Oscar’s roles have been revealed.

While Kristen got her start playing Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise, she went on to star in some super impressive projects following its wrap in 2012.

The Los Angeles native has starred in blockbuster movies like Adventureland, The Runaways, Snow White and the Huntsman, On The Road, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Charlie’s Angels, Underwater and Spencer.

