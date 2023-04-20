Breaking Dawn? More like breaking the bank! The cast of Twilight has *definitely* done well for themselves following the wrap of the franchise in 2011. Keep reading to see how much the cast, including Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and more, make now.

It should come to no one’s surprise that Robert, who has become quite a blockbuster actor, has the largest net worth out of his former Twilight ​costars at $100 millions dollars.

The actor that played Edward Cullen in Twilight, has since gone on to star in movies like The Batman, Tenet, The Lighthouse, The King, Water For Elephants and so ​many more.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” Robert told USA Today about his Twilight years in April 2019. “People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”

He continued, “It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like. It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.’”

Robert isn’t the only star who has done well following the wrap of Twilight. Kristen Stewart, his former costar and ex-girlfriend who played Bella Swan, is also booked and busy. The actress has gone on to star in movies like Charlie’s Angels, Underwater, Still Alice, Snow White and the Huntsman and Spencer, which she snagged a 2022 Oscars nomination for Best Actress in.

“I wasn’t the little kid that desperately wanted to be an actress but I wanted to make movies so bad, it’s where I always wanted to be, a movie set,” she told Entertanment Tonight in January 2022. “And that is what I’ve done, I couldn’t have written it better myself. I just feel surreal gratitude for that.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how much money the cast of Twilight makes.

