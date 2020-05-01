Get ready, people, because it looks like Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s story may not be over just yet! Yep, that’s right. Almost 15 years after the first Twilight came out, the author of the book series, Stephenie Meyer, just dropped a major hint that she’s got a new book in the works, and fans are seriously freaking out over it!

Get this, you guys — Stephenie has upgraded her website with a very mysterious countdown that has everyone convinced she’s dropping another part of the series.

Plus, Fickle Fish Films — Stephenie’s production company — also hinted that something big was going down, when they posted a photo of the night sky with the caption, “stepheniemeyer.com.”

The countdown is set to stop at midnight on May 4, 2020.

For those who forgot, back in 2008, rumors spread that the author was working on a new Twilight book, called Midnight Sun, which was going to be the same story but told from Edward’s point of view instead. The first twelve chapters were seemingly leaked online at the time, which in the end, caused Stephenie to shut down the book.

“If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn’t dovetail too well with the original story,” the author wrote in a blog post after it leaked. “In any case, I feel too sad about what has happened to continue working on Midnight Sun, and so it is on hold indefinitely.”

Now, fans are convinced that’s what she’s going to release on May 4! Why? Well, some people on Twitter looked at the coding of the writer’s website after she added the countdown, and they noticed some of it included a link to stepheniemeyermidnightsun.com. The site isn’t active just yet, but fans are convinced it means the book is finally coming!

Well, whether it’s Midnight Sun or not, we can’t wait to see what Stephanie has up her sleeves.

