Fans all around the world are mourning the tragic loss of K-pop star Yohan, who has passed away at 28 years old. The musician, who was a member of the group TST, died on June 16, 2020, and his cause of death has not been announced at this time.

His label, KJ Music Entertainment, confirmed the tragic news to AllKPop.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world,” they said in a statement. “The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting.”

Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, joined the group TST (also known as Top Secret) in 2017. Before that, he was part of the boy band NOM.

As fans know, his heartbreaking passing comes just seven months after singer Goo Hara‘s death rocked the K-pop world. She was found dead in her home on November 23, 2019.

“Around 6 P.M., Goo Hara’s housekeeper discovered her,” Commissioner Lee Yong Pyo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a statement at the time. “Based on an on-site inspection and testimony from her family, there are no suspicions of a crime. The housekeeper had maintained a close relationship with Goo Hara for a long time. She went to her home after she attempted to contact Goo Hara and received no response. There was a hand-written note found on a table in her living room. We will decide after consulting with the prosecution while considering her family’s opinion and the results of the on-site inspection. Nothing has been decided as of now.”

For those who don’t know, the 28-year-old made her debut back in 2008 as part of the girl group, Kara. She eventually left the group to focus on her solo career, and had released a bunch of songs, as well as made numerous TV show appearances before her sad passing.

Rest in peace.

