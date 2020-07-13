Fans all around the world are mourning the tragic loss of Nicole Thea, along with her unborn son, Reign. The pregnant YouTuber passed away on Saturday, July 11, and it’s unclear what caused her tragic death at this time.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son — she and [boyfriend Global] Boga named Reign — sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” her mother wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Also, Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you, her mum.”

She added, “R.I.P. My beautiful baby girl, Nicnac, and my grandson, Reign. I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

Before her sad passing, Nicole had gained more than 85,000 subscribers on YouTube. She was also a dancer and model, and had started her own line of jewelry and eyelashes called the Thea Collection.

Back in April, the influencer announced that she was expecting her first child.

“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out… GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml,” she captioned a video that showed Boga kissing and caressing her baby bump. “Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends. Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever. #22weeks.”

Rest in Peace.

