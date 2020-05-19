Just over a month after news hit the web that The Flash star Logan Williams had tragically passed away at only 16 years old, his cause of death has been revealed.

In an interview with The New York Post, the actor’s mom, Marlyse Williams, explained that preliminary toxicology reports indicate her son’s cause of death was from the drug overdose, after he fought an opioid addiction for three years.

“His death is not going to be in vain, He’s going to help a lot of people down the road,” she told the outlet.

Logan, who portrayed a young Barry Allen in the show, died on April 2, 2020, and the entire world was devastated over the sudden loss.

“I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do. I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe,” she continued, adding that he wanted to keep his battle with addiction “under wraps.” “Logan was always hoping to get back into acting, music or whatever future he wanted. We didn’t want people to know because of the judgment, because of the embarrassment, because of the criticism. We wanted it to go away.”

Marlyse also got real about the last time she saw her son.

“He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start.’ I just know the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you,’ ” she recalled.

Hours after the news of his sad passing was released, Logan’s costar, Grant Gustin, took to Instagram to remember the late actor.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” he wrote alongside a throwback shot of him and Logan. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

RIP Logan. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

