Superhero status! The Flash actress Sasha Calle is making headlines for her role as Supergirl in the June 2023 movie, but she’s ready for more. While she hasn’t been cast in the upcoming movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the actress is on board with reprising her role.

“I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her,” she told Entertainment Weekly in June 2023. “We don’t really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it’s so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure.”

Who Is Sasha Calle?

Sasha was born on August 7, 1995, and played Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless from 2018 to 2021. She grew up in Massachusetts before relocating to Colombia.

“At that time it was just my mother and me,” Calle told Soap Opera Digest in 2018. “She worked very hard to make me happy. I just wanted to sing and dance. I would dress up and put on a show for everyone. One Christmas, I remember waking up and there was a whole band set for me. I was jumping from the drum set to the guitar to the microphone and trying to perform all these instruments. I loved it.”

What Are Sasha Calle’s Biggest TV and Movie Roles?

Other than The Young and the Restless, she nabbed the role of Supergirl in the 2023 movie The Flash. This makes her the first-ever Latina iteration of the role.

“I hope [Latino kids] see that we’re very powerful and that we deserve to be on a big screen telling stories that are meaningful and important,” Sasha told My San Antonio ahead of a screening for the superhero film. “I want them to see us showing our strengths and our weaknesses and all of our stories because we’re not just one singular thing. Were many, many things. I want them to know that they’re superheroes just like me, and that we’re in this together and that anything is possible.”

Can Sasha Calle Sing?

Other than her acting roles, Sasha discovered her love for singing while at school in Colombia.

“My school had a singing competition and at that point, High School Musical was out and I was obsessed with it,” she recalled to Soap Opera Digest. “It was a very large school, so [the competition] was held in this stadium and there were so many people. I actually dressed up like Vanessa Hudgens; I wore this vest and ponytail. When I stood on the stage and sang, one of the judges was telling me to move because I was frozen. He’s like, ‘Move, move!’ and I shook my head no and kept singing. I walked out shaking but I actually won!”

That moment made her realize that she was “good” at performing and wanted to pursue her career.

