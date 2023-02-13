The Flash is set for release in June 2023, which follows the iconic, speedy DC character of Barry Allen a.k.a. Flash. However, the movie has had its fair share of controversies since it wrapped up filming, which involve the movie’s main star, Ezra Miller. Keep reading for everything we know.

‘The Flash’ Movie Details: Cast, Director, Release Date

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16, 2023 and has huge names attached to it such as Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who will be reprising their roles as Batman. Yep, you heard us right! On top of that, Michael Shannon is set to star as General Zod and Sasha Calle will play Supergirl. The Flash will hit theaters on June 16th, 2023.

Andy Muschietti directed the film, who was the fourth director attached to the project following Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), Seth Grahame-Smith (writer for The LEGO Batman Movie), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night) were all set to direct between 2014-2019. The Flash is written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and Joby Harold (Army of the Dead).

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, shared the trailer of The Flash during the 2023 Super Bowl in February. “I love this movie so much,” he tweeted alongside the trailer video. “Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

On top of that, James revealed how the new film will fit into his DCU during a press conference in January 2023, as many iconic characters like Superman and Batman have been recast with new actors.

“So, how can we take these things together and make them make sense and have them unified and have it one real universe? I think that we’ve gotten lucky with the next four movies, frankly, because we have Shazam, which leads into Flash, which resets everything which then goes into Blue Beetle, which is totally disconnected,” Jame said. “But the one thing that we can promise is that everything from…our first project forward, will be canon, and will be connected. We’re using some actors from the past, we’re not using other actors from the past. But everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent.”

He added, “Can I say one more thing? The Flash is f–king amazing. Like it’s one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen. [Director] Andy Muschietti did an amazing job.”

‘The Flash’: Ezra Miller Controversy, Statement

Over the past few years, fans have demanded the removal of Ezra from The Flash, following multiple allegations and charges filed against them. Ezra pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in January 2023, and began a 1-year probation.

The actor addressed their behavior in August 2022, saying: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

