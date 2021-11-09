Mia Smoak is back and better than ever! Kat McNamara is reprising her fan-favorite role on the CW’s The Flash for the highly anticipated “Armageddon” crossover event, which is set to kick off the show’s eighth season.

“It’s been a dream come true,” the actress, 25, tells J-14 exclusively while promoting her partnership with Alcon and PRECISION1. As fans know, Kat’s character, Mia, was introduced in the seventh season of Arrow, which came to an end in January 2020. In the show, Mia is the daughter of characters Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

As of now, details about Mia’s return have been kept under wraps. But, when teasing her role in the upcoming “Armageddon” event, Kat says, “expect the unexpected.”

“As we love to do in these, sort of, big CW events, we break all the rules and we bring as many people in as we can and try and throw as many twists and turns at you, and have a lot of loose ends,” she adds. “I know, especially with Mia’s story, people have a lot of questions about where things were left off and where things are going and what she’s been up to. You, at least, learn some things, which I really appreciate. I was just so thrilled that they asked me to come back.”

Kat adds that her ongoing partnership with the “See What Happens” campaign actually helped to perfect her role on The Flash. She also notes that contacts have “changed my world and given me, what I feel like, is a superpower.”

“I didn’t need glasses until I was in my twenties,” the Shadowhunters alum shares. “So, I went on this whole journey of learning about vision care and about taking care of myself. Living the active lifestyle I do and working on set, I can’t always wear my glasses.”

Kat adds, “Now that I have contact lenses and can see a little better shooting the arrows, it’s been really great. [Mia is] a character that I love and, you know, she was so well taken care of on Arrow and the amazing writers on The Flash have just picked right up and, you know, put her into the story in a way that was really lovely. Getting to go back in my suit again felt right at home. It’s been great.”

The Flash “Armageddon” crossover event premieres via The CW on Tuesday, November 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

