Fans were heartbroken when the fan-favorite Freeform series Shadowhunters came to an end after the two-part series finale aired in May 2019. For three seasons, the supernatural drama series captured audiences with its relatable characters, dramatic cliffhangers and epic romances, before sadly coming to an end.

For those who forgot, Shadowhunters first hit TV screens in January 2016. The series — based off the popular book series The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare — primarily followed high school student Clary Fray. The show started on her 18th birthday when she found out that instead of being a normal girl, her family stemmed from a long line of Shadowhunters — human-angel hybrids that hunt demons. Throughout the series, fans watched as Clary was thrown into the world of demon hunting and came to terms with her new life.

Shadowhunters starred Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr. and Alisha Wainwright. Since the show ended, they’ve all stayed in the Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some major TV shows and movies!

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Shadowhunters is up to now.

