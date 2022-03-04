Fans loved seeing the Shadowhunters stars’ and their onscreen romances, but their real-life relationships were also discussed among viewers. Kat McNamara (Clary Fray), Dominic Sherwood (Jace Herondale) and more appeared in the series, which aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2019.

Clary and Jace may have had a love story for the ages throughout the show, but Kat and Dominic never dated in real life. Amid his time on the series, the British star was in a public relationship with fellow actress Sarah Hyland. The two started dating following their appearance in the 2014 movie The Vampire Academy and she even made a guest appearance on Shadowhunters.

“Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself,” Dominic told Entertainment Tonight of Sarah in February 2016. “That’s what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me.”

The couple, however, called it quits in August 2017 after two years together.

Compared to her former costar, Kat has kept her dating life out of the public eye for the most part.

“I’m still trying to figure out how one dates as a millennial in our strange world of dating and our dating culture that I still don’t understand because I’m basically a woman from the 1950s in a 23-year-old’s body,” she told Cosmopolitan in March 2019. “It’s a very interesting world and I’m just trying to navigate it as authentically as I can for me. I’ve experimented with dating apps, but I don’t like them. They’re not for me. It’s hard for me to have a deep connection with someone over the internet … that goes deeper than a really good friendship. And I don’t know why that is. I guess I’m just old-fashioned that way.”

The Flash actress went on to say that it “takes a lot of communication” to date someone amid her acting jobs.

“This is what I tell people when they ask me about long-distance relationships: Both people have to be on the same page about being OK with it. Particularly, when you have a schedule like mine, it can basically feel like long-distance even when you live in the same city because of the hours you work,” Kat explained. “It can also be difficult because of how close I am with my costars and how many hours I spend with them and the kind of things that inevitably you end up doing in scenes or on set. If the other person isn’t OK with that and can’t separate that from reality, then it can cause problems. But that’s why I think communication is so important, and I start every relationship from a friendship first.”

