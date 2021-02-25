Working on Riverdale may not be as glamorous as fans think! The show first premiered in January 2017, and since then, the cast has opened up about dealing with the fame and limitations that come from starring on such a successful series.

During a February 2021 profile for Interview magazine, KJ Apa compared the show to feeling “like I’m in jail a lot of the time.”

“There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do,” the New Zealand native explained. “There’s been so much pressure in playing Archie. I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success.”

KJ’s not the only one who’s spoken out about the show. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Vanessa Morgan have all slammed, thrown shade and even poked fun at Riverdale over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see what they’ve said.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.