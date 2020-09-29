Get ready, you guys, because the highly-anticipated Saved By The Bell reboot is almost here! That’s right, NBC’s brand new streaming service, Peacock, has dropped some pretty epic details about the series, and, boy, does it sound like it’s going to be good!

For those who missed it, back in September 2018, it was first announced that the new streaming service would be working on a reimagined version of the fan-favorite 1990s sitcom. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will follow the story of what happens when California gets in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and sends the students to all the the highest-performing schools in the state — including the always-iconic Bayside High. The reboot is set have the classic’s series’ hilarious wit with a modern day twist.

Wondering who’s starring in the new show? What old cast members will appear? And most importantly, when will it be available for streaming? Well, not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.