Bayside is back! Saved by the Bell is heading to Peacock for a second season following their successful season 1 debut in November 2020.

The streaming service announced its plans to reboot the famed 1990s sitcom in September 2018. Starring Josie Totah (Lexi), Mitchell Hoog (Mac), Belmont Cameli (Jamie), Dexter Darden (DeVante), Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy) and Alycia Pascual-Pena (Aisha), the new Young Hollywood stars were also joined by some OG cast members, including Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski).

While the inaugural reboot season did face some backlash following a joke about Selena Gomez‘s 2017 kidney transplant (for which Peacock has since issued an apology and removed the scene from the show), news that the revival would get a second season first broke in January 2021.

“I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” the show’s writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield shared in a statement at the time. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

In the reimagined version of the show, the OG stars return to Bayview High as adults while some of their kids rule the school. Zack Morris, now the governor of California, closes underfunded high schools in the state, which leads to new students at Bayside High. While speaking on Peacock’s Television Critics Association press tour in August 2020, Josie praised the reimagined series for “real conversations of race, gender identity and classism.”

Throughout the first season, the Bayside transfer students acclimate to life at their new school. The 10 episodes came to an end with Lexi and Jamie’s relationship kicking off after the sports star split from Aisha. Not to mention, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic made an appearance when Mac made a mention of COVID-19 in the finale. Governor Morris also put a multiple year freeze on all new school openings and closures, which meant that transfer students, — including Daisy, Aisha and DeVante — would be continuing their high school years at Bayside for the time being. It’s safe to say, there’s going to be a lot more drama to come.

What’s next from these spirited students? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Saved by the Bell season 2 so far.

