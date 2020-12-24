It’s a Tomlinson family affair! After Louis Tomlinson joined One Direction and was skyrocketed to international stardom, his family members followed suit and kicked off their own careers in the spotlight.

The “Back to You” singer’s sisters Lottie and Felicite Tomlinson were often spotted with their brother and the rest of the 1D boys as they toured the world. When he returned back home to England, the rest of his younger siblings were always making appearances on Louis’ social media.

Over the years, Louis and his family have also been faced with tragedy. In 2016, the Walls musician’s mom Johannah Deakin died after losing her battle with cancer. Since then, Louis has opened up about how he and his family have overcome their grief.

“After I lost my mum, every song I wrote felt, not pathetic, but that it lacked true meaning to me,” he told The Guardian in September 2019, before explaining how he got over the heartbreak. “There’s no time for me to be sat feeling sorry for myself. I’ve been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that. So, weirdly, I’ve turned something that’s really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger.”

The world watched as Louis moved on from his mom’s death, and also stuck by his side. Fans have watched the former X Factor contestant and his family grow up before their eyes, especially after Louis welcomed his first son, Freddie Tomlinson, in January 2016.

“I’m the responsible dad and brother some days and other days I’m still the reckless idiot chav I used to be,” he said in February 2020, per The Mirror. “I’m still trying to work out a happy medium.”

