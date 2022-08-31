It’s all happening! Louis Tomlinson is gearing up to release new music following the release of his first solo album, Walls, in January 2020.

“I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November,” he shared via social media in August 2022. “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.”

The former One Direction crooner first teased his upcoming songs via Twitter in October 2020, while responding to fans after Walls hit No. 1 on iTunes in more than 20 countries, including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Sweden and more. “8 months after release,” the singer wrote alongside a screenshot of the charts. “You’re all amazing.”

Then, months later in February 2021, he shared a message with fans on Twitter regarding the next record. “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my next record. It’s going to be special!” he wrote.

This news came after a November 2020 interview with U.K.’s The Telegraph, where Louis confirmed that a second album is on the way! “I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives. And now it’s kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want things to sound like” he explained. “I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others.”

Responding to individual fans on Twitter in October 2020, Louis shared some details on his forthcoming record. “NEW MUSIC?????? SOON??????” one enthusiastic fan asked at the time. The musician responded with, “Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It’s cooking.”

But that’s not all Louis has in the works! In March 2021, the British crooner shared his plans to start a music management company. “I always dreamed of having my own label, having an imprint never really worked for me because I still had to have someone else’s blessing to sign people. People I believed in massively but unfortunately didn’t fit the traditional pop role hence never doing the deals,” he shared via Twitter. “So I’ve decided to put it out there in the world today. I’m going to start my own music management company to help develop new artists. Watch this space.”

When it comes to upcoming projects, this singer sure does have a lot in the works! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Louis’ new music so far.

