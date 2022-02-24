Spidey wants in! Tom Holland is a huge Zendaya fan, but he may be an even bigger Euphoria supporter.

The actor has continued to gush over his Spider-Man costar and real-life girlfriend’s HBO series in various interviews, even issuing a public plea for a role in the show.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for [a role in Euphoria] for a long time, and it has not happened yet. I’m very disappointed,” Tom said during a December 2021 interview with IMDb when answering fan questions. “I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season. … I want to be in Euphoria.”

Zendaya, who was laughing through Tom’s rant, chimed in: “OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO, let’s get them on the phone.”

The former Disney Channel star further addressed her beau’s Euphoria pleas during a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He supported me through the whole season,” Zendaya said, noting that they have “talked about” a possible cameo for Tom. “You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

After hearing that the Cherry actor wanted a role on the show, fans have taken to social media to continue the conversation and hoping to see Tom in a scene sometime soon. Following the premiere of season 2, episode 7, fans started a debate online surrounding a now-viral photo of what appears to be Tom in the crowd of Lexi Howard’s (Maude Apatow) play. While some are convinced that it’s the cameo they’ve been hoping for, others think it may just be a fan edit. The Euphoria cast hasn’t addressed the speculation.

“I mean, listen, we’ve talked about it all the time,” Zendaya told E! News’ Daily Pop in a separate January 2022 interview. “We’re like, ‘Let’s just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!’ … He did Cherry, so he’s definitely not a stranger to [darker roles].”

The actors, who went public with their relationship in July 2021, have been supporting each other’s acting projects since before they were dating.

“She was so helpful in the process of my life changing, because not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world, but everyone starts to know who you are. And you have to behave differently,” Tom told Backstage in February 2021, calling Zendaya one of his acting mentors. “You have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that.”

The Shake It Up! alum praised her boyfriend’s love of playing Spider-Man while speaking with InStyle in October 2021.

“It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist,” Zendaya said at the time. “He’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat.”

