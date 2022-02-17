Showcasing their love! Tom Holland and Zendaya demonstrated a rare act of PDA while out and about in New York City on Wednesday, February 16.

The couple were dressed to the nines and joined hands while walking through the Big Apple. Tom, 25, wore a gray suit with a black turtleneck and black shoes while Zendaya, 25, trailed behind him. The actress, for her part, had on a black long-sleeved dress with a matching belt. She donned black tights and matching black pumps. Both Tom and Zendaya donned face masks for their outing, which came amid the Marvel star’s press tour for his latest movie Uncharted.

This rare act of PDA between the two comes months after they spoke of their relationship during a November 2021 interview with GQ.

“Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” the Cherry actor gushed at the time. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'”

After years of denying relationship rumors, the two appeared to confirm that they were more than friends in July 2021 when The New York Post’s Page Six obtained photos of the former costars sharing a passionate kiss.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained to GQ. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

During the same interview, the actor noted that speaking publicly about their relationship is “not a conversation that I can have without her.” He added: “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

While they mainly keep things about their budding romance under wraps, Tom and Zendaya can’t help but publicly gush over each other. At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December 2021, the Onward actor called the Euphoria actress “one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met,” while chatting with Extra. “I love her to bits,” he added.

