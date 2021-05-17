Bringing their best looks! Addison Rae, the cast of Netflix’s Outer Banks and more hit the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, and their fashion choices didn’t disappoint.

After a year without the show, celebs brought their A-game for the return of the star-studded event, which was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Held at the Los Angeles’ Palladium, stars like Lana Condor and Yara Shahidi showed off their best looks while both presenting and accepting awards.

Nearly a year after Outer Banks stole the hearts of Netflix viewers everywhere, cast members Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Madelyn Cline got a chance to celebrate the show’s success by arriving at the ceremony together. Of course, the Pogues didn’t disappoint and totally took over the red carpet with their prom poses and jaw-dropping outfits.

“It feels great [to be on the red carpet],” Chase told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “The show has been such a labor of love and it’s one of those things where we’re excited for the world, not just to accept it, but to be in a place like this where everybody is here and we’re, kind of, around people that we’ve admired. So, it’s kind of a pinch-me moment, actually.”

Madelyn, for her part, called the cast’s first awards show experience “really exciting” while chatting with ET. “It feels a little surreal,” the actress added, noting that her red dress was a “power color” to celebrate the stars’ first time all together at a major event.

They continued to turn heads inside the show when Chase and Madelyn won the award for Best Kiss and, you guessed it, locked lips on stage. While the actor was giving his speech, he was cut off by his real-life girlfriend who said, “Shut up,” before pulling Chase in for a smooch.

Similarly, Addison, who walked the red carpet in a super sultry gown, also kissed her He’s All That costar Tanner Buchanan before presenting Chase and Madelyn with their award. Naturally, fans were shook, and even more excited for their upcoming Netflix movie (as if that was even possible.)

It’s safe to say the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were most definitely a night that these celebs, and the show’s viewers, will never forget! Scroll through our gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals from this year’s awards show.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.