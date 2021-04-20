Awards shows are back, and this year MTV has two star-studded nights planned! Fans are already familiar with the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but in 2021, the network is taking things to the next level and adding a second day of awards. One day after the ceremony we all know and love, the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air and celebrate the best of the best in reality TV.

“The MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrate the biggest, the butteriest and the most unbelievably outrageous in the business, and this installment is so massive that it can’t be contained to a single night,” the network shared when announcing the big news. Whether you’re a scripted or unscripted content fan, there’s sure to be something you’ll love!

After a year without the show — MTV aired the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in December 2020 in lieu of the ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — it’s safe to say that things are about to get kicked up a notch in 2021. The traditional MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast from Los Angeles’ Palladium with the Unscripted celebration airing the following evening.

Streaming services, like Disney+ and Netflix, dominated the nominations this year with shows like WandaVision and Emily in Paris topping the list for most noms when it comes to the TV categories. On the reality side, RuPaul’s Drag Race garnered four nominations, the most this year.

The late Chadwick Boseman is also nominated for Best Performance in a Movie for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. During the 2020 Greatest of All Time Special, the actor — known for his role in Marvel’s Black Panther — was honored as the Hero for the Ages.

“Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero,” his Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. said at the time. “And he wasn’t just a hero onscreen. His list of selfless and inspirational acts and deeds is too long to recount here, consistently showing up during trial and triumph for family, friends, and fans alike, some of whom were battling the same invisible enemy. He was the most heroic when just being Chad.”

Of course, the iconic Best Kiss category will still be part of the show this year with some steamy smooches from some of your favorite stars. Who else can you expect to see at the show? Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

