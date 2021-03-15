The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards were full of slime, and some pretty major awards! If you missed out on Nickelodeon’s main event — which took place on Saturday, March 13 — we’ve got you covered with all the must-see moments.

Normally, the KCA audience is full of screaming fans, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things looked a little different this year. Thanks to the power of Zoom, the awards show was brought to the homes of so many viewers who cheered their way through the entire ceremony, which was hosted by former Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompson. Big stars like Jules LeBlanc, Dove Cameron, Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown, Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Joshua Bassett, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor all took the stage to announce performances and give out awards.

Justin Bieber also did a total Kids’ Choice Awards musical takeover and performed three songs, “Hold On,” “Anyone” and “Intentions.” Prior to his performance, the Canadian crooner revealed that his return to the KCA stage would be “a full-circle moment” in his career since the annual Nickelodeon event was Justin’s “first awards show” after making his rise to fame. Before taking the stage, he was introduced by wife Hailey Bieber who told People that it was “cool” to be taking the stage before her husband. “It feels good to get out and get dressed up and be back in this kind of environment, to be presenting. It’s exciting,” the model told the publication before the show. “Obviously, we’re both grown up, we’ve grown up watching the Kids’ Choice Awards and I think to be here and be married and do it together is really fun.”

Aside from his performance, Justin also went home with two orange blimps — one for Favorite Music Collaboration and Favorite Male Artist. Other winners included BTS with three wins, Ariana Grande with two wins and Millie Bobby Brown with two wins. Her show Stranger Things also took a blimp back with them to the Upside Down.

Because of the show’s hybrid set-up, with some stars at home and others on stage, Nickelodeon was able to break some records (literally) with the broadcast. Other than the big winners and stunning red carpet looks, a lot went down behind-the-scenes during the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards. Scroll through our gallery for all the moments you may have missed during the big awards show!

