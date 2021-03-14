The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards were definitely a night to remember! Nickelodeon’s annual event was a star-studded affair that featured movie, TV, music and sports stars and, of course, lots of slime.

For the first time ever, the Kids’ Choice Awards virtually took their iconic orange blimp on a ride “around the world and beyond” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The entire event was hosted by Saturday Night Live star and former All That cast member Kenan Thompson, who made his triumphant return to the network.

“Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” the actor said in a press release prior to the event. “Am I worried about getting slimed? Nah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo — you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

Because of COVID-19, the show was held virtually — just like the 2020 KCAs — and presenters Zoomed in from their respective homes or secondary locations. Side Hustle actresses Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, Unfiltered stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne, Dove Cameron Young Dylan, That Girl Lay Lay, Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Liza Koshy, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett, were among the celebrities who made an appearance — both in person and virtually. iCarly alums Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor also had an epic KCAs reunion following news of the show’s upcoming reboot!

Viewers were treated to a live performance from Justin Bieber who sang his hit singles “Hold On,” “Anyone” and “Intentions,” alongside Quavo. The Kids’ Choice Awards was the Canadian crooner’s “first awards show” when he stepped foot into the spotlight, and in a statement, Justin called his 2021 performance “a full-circle moment” for his career.

When it came to nominations, the “Yummy” singer dominated with five nods, honoring his new music. Stranger Things followed with four nods, and other series like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Henry Danger racked up three nominations. Ariana Grande also nabbed three nods in the Favorite Female Artist category and two in Favorite Music Collaboration. Nickelodeon’s original series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, which recently premiered its second season, also made it onto the coveted nominations list.

To see who went home with a Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp this year, scroll through our gallery for a full list of nominees and winners.

