Sorry, haters, but Marsai Martin doesn’t care what you think! That’s right, after internet trolls criticized her look from the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, the Black-ish star clapped back with a seriously incredible mock apology video.

“So, I was on Twitter and a lot of people have been addressing my hair or talking about my hair, and how it looks like a ‘grandma’s wig.’ And they’re talking about my veneers and this don’t look like a veneer to me,” she said while tugging on her hair and pulling out her retainer

“I’m sorry to anyone I’ve offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations about how I’m supposed to be. I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone worry about what my decisions are,” the 15-year-old said while pretending to cry.

Then, as if the entire video couldn’t get better, Marsai appeared to blow her nose and dry her tears with a legit $100 bill! She concluded the minute-long clip with, “Y’all we are in quarantine and we have more important things to focus on than my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

As fans know, this epic clap back came just one day after she won the Young Stars Award at the 2020 BET Awards. After she posted her hilarious video, the Little star also thanked BET for recognizing her during the ceremony.

“Thank you @betawards for recognizing myself and my peers. Young black performers are overlooked by most major awards shows, so I am able to look forward to the BET Awards and the Image Awards to lift up our talented youth performers. I appreciate every vote and ounce of support. I am so blessed to be able to do what I love and live out my dreams. I have been acting professionally for 10 years, and am still at the very beginning of this journey,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Being in the public eye, allows people to feel entitled to talk about you like you are a THING instead of a PERSON. I’d like to remind folks that when we ask for the police to treat us with respect and to respect our humanity, it has to start with US first.”

