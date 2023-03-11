Is Grown-ish getting a season 6?! Season 5 of the Freeform series saw Marcus Scribner take center stage from Yara Shahidi as her character Zoey’s younger brother Junior, who started his first year at Cal U. Keep reading for everything we know about season 6, including release date, cast quotes and more.

Is There Going to Be a Season 6 of ‘Grown-ish’?

Freeform confirmed that season 6 of Grown-ish in in the works on January 11, 2023.

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, Grown-ish is a spin-off from ABC sitcom Black-ish. Following the lives of the Johnson family’s kids after graduating high school and experience college, the first four seasons follow Yara’s character Zoey throughout her four years of college.

Season 5, with the first half premiering in September 2022, focuses on Zoey’s younger brother Junior, as he attends his first year of college at his first year at Cal U. The second half of season 5 premiered in January 2023.

“This season, what was really critical to me as an actor was showing Zoe’s emotional growth,” Yara told Refinery29 of her character’s growth in season 5. “I think that’s what was so exciting about bringing Marcus on as well. Selfishly, for my character, it gives a whole new energy to who she’s interacting with to be a big sister again, and renegotiate what that relationship looks like when your brother is an adult. Having an adult life is really cool. She relates really so differently from Junior than she does with any other character. I feel like it was such a cool way to show different sides of who she is.”

When Will Season 6 of ‘Grown-ish’ Be Released?

While no news of season 6’s release date has been announced, we can most likely expect the show’s plot to continue to follow Junior during his second year of college — much like Zoey’s trajectory throughout the first four seasons.

Season 5 saw an entirely new cast from the series’ regulars, including Justine Skye, Ceyair Wright and Tara Raani.

“It’s been amazing getting to hang out with all the homies Trevor [Jackson], Diggy [Simmons], and Yara,” Marcus told Refinery29 of the original Black-ish cast. “Our entire new cast has also become like a sort of mini-family and I feel like the luckiest person in the world. Casting directors did a great job. We all really love each other.”

