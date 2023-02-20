Is Yara Shahidi single? The Grown-ish actress just revealed shocking news about her relationship status. Keep reading to see her short and sweet dating history.

Is Yara Shahidi Single?

Yara, who has stayed tight-lipped on her personal life, explained in January 2023 that she just got out of a three-year relationship in an interview with Drew Barrymore. After she was asked if she was currently interested in dating, Yara announced some shocking news.

“See, I don’t know,” she told the talk show host. “I like meeting people. And then the other thing is I just got out of a relationship.”

The Freeform actress has never publicly been seen her with a partner, nor disclosed any details about her romantic life until this point. It’s unclear who she was dating prior to her singlehood news.

“I’m a big commitment person. It was three years,” she continued. “So, I don’t even know what to do with myself. I’m just taking some me time. My friends and I are calling it ‘selfish season.’”

ICYMI, Yara got her start with small appearances on various TV shows before she booked Zoey Johnson on Black-ish, which premiered in 2014. From there, she starred in the spinoff series Grown-ish which followed her character as she attended college. Here’s when things get meta: while she was filming the Freeform show, Yara was also attending college at Harvard University. She graduated in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in African American Studies.

“I love what I do in the acting, entertainment, and producing worlds. I am so excited for this future moment of being able to pour my all into all of those areas,” Yara told Vogue following her graduation. “For the majority of my career, I’ve always had an essay or assignment due. This feels like a new chapter where I can invest time into more of what I love to do.”

She added that she hopes to continue her work in academia. “As somebody that always tries to be socially engaged, I am looking forward to being able to deepen my work,” she explained. “My concentration emphasized that by studying our history, and our past and projected futures. I’m most excited by creating opportunities to exercise what I’ve learned — and to be flexible to learn so much more.”

