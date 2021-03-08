The cast of Power Rangers Dino Fury put their Nickelodeon knowledge to the test exclusively with J-14! Chance Perez, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao and Russell Curry impersonated a series of iconic characters from the TV network’s classic shows — including SpongeBob SquarePants, iCarly and more — while the others guessed who they were pretending to be. Watch the video above to play along with the stars, and tune in to Power Rangers Dino Fury on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 8 a.m. ET.

