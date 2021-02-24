The Power Rangers: Dino Fury cast can’t help but laugh at each other when the cameras stop rolling! Chance Perez, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao and Russell Curry caught up with J-14 exclusively and shared their most embarrassing moments from the show’s set. From falling out of their chairs to hitting themselves in the head, it seems like there’s never a dull moment behind-the-scenes. Be sure to watch the video above, and tune into Power Rangers: Dino Fury on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 8 a.m. ET.

