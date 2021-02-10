Suit up, Power Rangers fans, because Power Rangers: Dino Fury is gearing up for its premiere!

Bringing back the dinosaur theme that everyone knows and loves, the fan-favorite franchise’s 28th season is set to premiere on Nickelodeon this month. According to the show’s official synopsis, the latest Power Rangers series will follow the brand-new team as they work together to save Earth after “an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed.” Rangers Zayto, Ollie, Amelia, Izzy and Javi are “fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs” and “recruited to deal with the threat.”

It’s officially morphin’ time once again as the new cast of characters, including Chance Perez, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao and Russell Curry gear up for their newfound fame once the show officially premieres. So, mark your calendars because Power Rangers: Dino Fury is headed to Nickelodeon on Saturday, February 20, at 8 a.m. ET.

Scroll through our gallery to meet the entire cast!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.