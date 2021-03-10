The Kids’ Choice Awards are back, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s iconic orange blimp will be taking a virtual ride “around the world and beyond.” Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards show will look a little different this year but not to worry, Nickelodeon fans, because there will still be many opportunities for slime!

Amid the live show, which is set to feature appearances from some pretty major stars, viewers will be able to interact with the ceremony as the KCAs will incorporate “interactive fan walls” and “second screen live voting” to keep the fun going all night long. Nickelodeon confirmed in February 2021 that Saturday Night Live legend and former Kenan and Kel star Kenan Thompson would be hosting the show. “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” the Nick alum said in a press release. “Am I worried about getting slimed? Nah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo — you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

He’ll be joined onstage by Side Hustle stars Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, Unfiltered cast members Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne, Young Dylan, That Girl Lay Lay, Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, David Dobrik, Liza Koshy, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett and more well-known Hollywood stars.

What else can fans expect to see during the 2021 KCAs? Well, according to the network itself, viewers get to see the KCA venue like normal, but they’ll also get an inside look into star’s homes along with special trips to outer space and Bikini Bottom for a visit from SpongeBob SquarePants. One award will even be presented by one lucky family watching at home. For more of an interactive experience, the network is giving fans the opportunity to virtually fly the orange blimp and cover their entire house in slime with the Do Not Touch app. When it comes to voting, fans are able to cast their votes now on the show’s official website. They can also vote through Twitter and Instagram.

Wondering who’s up for an award and what music superstars are set to take the stage? Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards — including performers, nominees and how to watch!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.