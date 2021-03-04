When it comes to her relationships, Jennette McCurdy has given fans a glimpse into her love life over the years. But now, instead of sharing pictures with any possible new beaus on social media, the actress — who announced that she quit acting in March 2021 — uses Instagram as a way to promote new episodes of her “Empty Inside” podcast.

During a November 2015 interview with Vulture, the former Nickelodeon star got real about her love life. “I feel like I’m learning to love in all the right ways and to accept love for who I am versus an impressive version of myself,” Jennette said while discussing her relationship with now-ex Jesse Carere. “I think from an early age I learned to be whatever person people needed me to be.”

The blonde beauty dated the fellow actor after playing love interests on the series Between, which aired on Netflix for two seasons from 2015 until 2016. “This is maybe staking a big claim in my future self, but I would say that I certainly love him right, you know?” she also Vulture at the time.

Prior to her time on the sci-fi show, fans knew the blonde beauty from her iconic role as Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. She reprised the iconic character for the spinoff series Sam & Cat from 2013 until 2014.

During her days on the kids’ network, the actress struck up a friendship with Demi Lovato‘s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, who guest-starred on an episode of iCarly in 2010. Fans were quick to speculate that the two may be dating, but nothing romantic ever went down between them. In a since-deleted tweet from 2016, the actor clarified that Jennette “was always just a friend.”

One person she did date while starring on the hit Nickelodeon show was Paul Glaser, who worked behind the scenes on the series. “I put my feelings of love toward someone other than my mother, who had been the receiver of all that love up until that point,” she told Vulture. They broke up prior to her mom’s death in 2013.

“I needed to go through that loss on my own,” Jennette recalled when talking to the publication. “I felt that I would put too much of myself into another person and become very attached.”

The podcast host has also been romantically linked to Graham Patrick Martin and Andre Drummond — who she had a brief fling with after meeting on social media — throughout her time in the spotlight. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Jennette’s love life.

