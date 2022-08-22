Throughout her time in the spotlight, Jennette McCurdy has kept her love life under wraps. However, she made headlines for dating iCarly writer Paul Glaser during her time on the Nickelodeon series. Keep reading for details on their past romance.

What Was the Age Difference Between Jennette McCurdy and Paul Glaser?

They made headlines for the age gap between them. She was 18 and he was 13 years her senior.

How Long Did Jennette McCurdy and Paul Glaser Date?

While it’s unclear how long Jennette and Paul dated, she spoke publicly of their relationship years after the fact. Jennette started dating Paul when her late mother’s cancer returned, she told Vulture in November 2015.

“I put my feelings of love toward someone other than my mother, who had been the receiver of all that love up until that point,” she explained. “I knew she was leaving, and I was panicking, and I think there was just a part of myself that was ready to switch these feelings of love toward a new person.”

Then, when her mother continued to get sicker, they split.

“I needed to go through that loss on my own,” she said. “I felt that I would put too much of myself into another person, and become very attached. I thought, ‘Oh, if I share this loss with someone, and I share this part of myself with someone, and this reality with someone, then they become my reality.’ And that thought scared me.”

What Has Jennette McCurdy Said About Her Relationship With Paul Glaser?

“People online would make very rude comments about him and say, ‘What a creep to have had an eye on her for so long.’ But they didn’t know the whole story,” the actress told Vulture. “That’s an instance when I really resented social media because I thought, ‘These people are making it hard on me.’”

Paul, for his part, has never talked publicly about the past romance.

Who Is Jennette McCurdy Dating Now?

Following her split with Paul, the actress had a few other low-key romances. However, she’s since stopped speaking of her romantic partners. In fact, Jennette told The Washington Post in August 2022 that she’s been in a “healthy, loving” relationship for six years.

“There’s no active form of dysfunction in my life at all,” the former actress added. “I’m in a good place, which is such a weird thing to say. I feel more fulfilled than I ever have, and I wish it wasn’t new, but it is very new for me.”

