Getting real about her family life. Jennette McCurdy spoke candidly about growing up with her parents and siblings in her August 2022 memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. Since then, she’s offered more insight into her tumultuous relationship with late mother, Debra.

“It had always been really clear to me that my mom did not want me to grow up, not just for acting, but it also felt like her worth was tied up in me being young,” Jennette shared during an interview on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” in July 2023. “With me being young, she had something to do. She felt good. Me growing up kind of felt like her loss of purpose.”

Keep reading for all the details on Jennette’s family.

Who Is Jennette McCurdy’s Mom?

Jennette wrote about her mom, Debra, in I’m Glad My Mom Died, recalling her childhood as a budding actress.

“She turned to me when I was 6 and said that she wanted me to be an actress because her parents would never let her be one,” the former Nickelodeon star shared during a November 2022 radio interview. “I mean it quite literally. I am glad that she died.”

Debra died from cancer in September 2013.

“Jennette has suffered an unimaginable loss,” Jennette’s rep told E! News at the time. “Please respect her and her family’s privacy at this time of mourning. She appreciates the love and support of her fans.”

Who Is Jennette McCurdy’s Dad?

Her dad’s name is Mark McCurdy. However, in I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette revealed the moment that she discovered he was not her biological father.

“I remember feeling like I got the wind knocked out of me. My mouth was really dry,” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2022, noting that she did meet her biological father.

Does Jennette McCurdy Have Siblings?

She has three brothers, Dustin McCurdy, Marcus McCurdy, and Scott McCurdy.

Jennette revealed that they were “not at all” taken aback by the title of her memoir.

“My brothers have been so supportive, so understanding,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022. “They get the title, to put it simply. It was also a title that I knew I wanted early on.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.