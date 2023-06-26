From child star to best-selling writer, Jennette McCurdy has grown up so much in the spotlight. The former iCarly actress has opened up on her past romances a few times over the years — keep reading to uncover her current relationship status.

Who Is Jennette McCurdy Dating Now?

Jennette revealed she’s been in a “healthy, loving” relationship for the past six years during an interview with the Washington Post in August 2022. However, she has never revealed the identity of her partner.

“There’s no active form of dysfunction in my life at all,” she told the outlet, adding later, “I’m in a good place, which is such a weird thing to say. I feel more fulfilled than I ever have, and I wish it wasn’t new, but it is very new for me.”

Who Has Jennette McCurdy Dated?

ICYMI, Jennette released her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, in 2022, four years after living outside of the public’s eye. The novel details the abuse she was subjected to from her mother while she was a child actress starring on iCarly, and reveals the dangers of child acting.

After the book’s release, it was minted as a No. New York Times bestselling memoir and has achieved pop-cultural phenomenon status.

In the novel, the former Nickelodeon star mentions two past boyfriends during this time, one she calls “Joe,” whom fans theorized is a written alias for Jennette’s rumored ex-boyfriend Paul Glaser, whom she met while working on Nickelodeon’s iCarly. At the time, they made headlines for their age difference, as Jennette was 18 and Paul was 13 years older.

Jennette revealed that the death of her mother in 2013, was part of the reason for their breakup. “I put my feelings of love toward someone other than my mother, who had been the receiver of all that love up until that point,” she told Vulture.

“I needed to go through that loss on my own,” Jennette recalled when talking to the publication. “I felt that I would put too much of myself into another person and become very attached.”

Along with Paul, Jennette has reportedly dated a few other celebs over the years, including actors Max Ehrich and Jesse Carere and basketball player Andre Drummond.

