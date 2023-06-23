Relationship questions. Jennette McCurdy‘s past relationship with “Joe” has raised eyebrows among fans after writing about the romance in her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, which was released in August 2022.

Keep reading for what we know about the past relationship.

Who Was Jennette McCurdy’s Ex-Boyfriend ‘Joe’?

It’s been speculated among fans that “Joe” is written alias for Jennette’s rumored ex-boyfriend Paul Glaser, whom she met while working on Nickelodeon’s iCarly. At the time, they made headlines for their age difference, as Jennette was 18 and Paul was 13 years older.

She has never confirmed the actual identity of “Joe,” but made reference to a series of photos taken from a trip to Hawaii in 2012. In the pictures, obtained by Daily Mail, she appeared to be cozied up with Paul.

That being said, Jennette didn’t speak publicly about her relationship with Paul until years after it came to an end.

“I put my feelings of love toward someone other than my mother, who had been the receiver of all that love up until that point,” she told Vulture in November 2015, not naming Paul. “I knew she was leaving, and I was panicking, and I think there was just a part of myself that was ready to switch these feelings of love toward a new person.”

In the same interview, Jennette recalled people making comments about the nature of their relationship online, referring to Paul as “a creep” for dating someone so much younger.

“But they didn’t know the whole story,” the former Nickelodeon star added. “That’s an instance when I really resented social media because I thought, ‘These people are making it hard on me.’”

How Long Did Jennette McCurdy Date Paul Glaser?

After the pair met on the set of iCarly, they started dating during her final season on the show. When writing about the start of their relationship with “Joe” in I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette revealed that they got together after her mom, Debra’s cancer returned. They split head of her mom’s 2013 death.

“I needed to go through that loss on my own,” Jennette told Vulture. “I felt that I would put too much of myself into another person, and become very attached. I thought, ‘Oh, if I share this loss with someone, and I share this part of myself with someone, and this reality with someone, then they become my reality.’ And that thought scared me.”

