While Jennette McCurdy has kept her private life out of the public eye, the iCarly alum did have a brief public romance with NBA star Andre Drummond. Following their split, the actress spoke about the relationship. Keep reading for details on their past romance.

How Long Did Jennette McCurdy and Andre Drummond Date?

The pair had a brief fling in 2013 after they struck up a friendship online. At the time, the sports star was gushing over Jennette via social media before they went out on a date.

“Granted, Andre and I had much more personal communication than the few flirty public tweets we would send each other every couple of days, but still,” she wrote on the Wall Street Journal‘s blog at the time. “When you don’t have a million people telling you how cute your attempted date joke was like they tell you how cute your emoticon tweet exchange was, will any real spark exist? Will the chemistry between two people fall short of the buzz of millions?”

She added, “the Andre Drummond I got to know in person is the same person he projects online.”

However, things between them didn’t last too long. “It only lasted like a week, it was really short,” Jennette told Nerdist of their brief romance in March 2014.

What Did Jennette McCurdy Say About Her and Andre Drummond’s Relationship?

“I found it sweet, gutsy, and flattering,” she wrote on the Wall Street Journal‘s blog about Andre’s initial social media posts about her. “It’s hard not to be impressed by a boy who will express his feelings for you in front of hundreds of thousands of people. I followed him back on Twitter and sent him a public message. We had a brief banter and then he sent me a private message with his phone number. Inevitably, I utilized it.”

Did Jennette McCurdy Throw Shade at Andrew Drummond?

While chatting with Nerdist, Jennette seemingly called Andre out after sparks didn’t fly.

“My first kiss with him was after we had gone laser tagging,” she recalled in 2014. “I stood on a chair … I sort of went for it. But it wasn’t great. It didn’t go great. No sparks and the mouth … the shapes weren’t right.”

Andre, for his part, told TMZ at the time that Jennette’s comments were “funny.” He added, “There’s a lot of false info in there, but I’ll be the mature person about the situation and let it die out.”

