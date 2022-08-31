When it comes to reflecting on their Nickelodeon days, some stars have not so stellar things to say! A few of the network’s biggest names have spoken out over the years about their experiences on various shows.

Jennette McCurdy, for one, detailed how she and former costar Ariana Grande were treated differently on the set of their show Sam and Cat.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke,” Jennette claimed in her August 2022 book I’m Glad My Mom Died. “Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself. And every time someone calls me a good sport, all I feel is how much I don’t want to be one.”

The iCarly alum added, “If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be on this s–tty show saying these s–tty lines on this s–tty set with this s–tty hairstyle.”

Following her stints as Sam Puckett on iCarly and Sam and Cat, Jennette stepped back from the spotlight.

“My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited,” the former child star told The New York Times in August 2022. “It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Following the publication of Jennette’s memoir, fellow former Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet claimed that Nickelodeon would sign off on the actors wearing outfits that were “not age appropriate.” In an August 2022 Insider report about Nickelodeon series creator Dan Schneider, the Victorious alum added that she “wouldn’t even wear some of that today as an adult.”

While Nickelodeon hasn’t addressed all the claims and apparent shady messages from their former stars, the network’s former president of content development and production, Russell Hicks, shared a statement to Insider that read, “Every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved,” noting that parents and guardians were always present on set.

Scroll through our gallery to see what former Nickelodeon stars have said over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.