It’s finally here! The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards took place on Saturday, March 13, and all your favorite stars totally slayed their orange carpet looks.

“It is KCA day, so let’s get ready to walk that orange carpet, baby,” the show’s host Kenan Thompson told fans via Nickelodeon’s Instagram Stories.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and former Nick personality acted as the night’s emcee, introducing a bunch of famous faces to the KCAs stage. The star-studded appearances included, Side Hustle stars Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, Unfiltered‘s own Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne along with Young Dylan, That Girl Lay Lay, Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things cast, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, BTS, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, JoJo Siwa, Joshua Bassett, Yara Shadidi, new girls group Good Newz Girls, Addison Rae, David Dobrik, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin and more.

When it came to hosting the show, Kenan dished on what fans should expect to see in a press release. “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” the actor teased. “Am I worried about getting slimed? Nah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo — you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

For the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s iconic orange blimp took a virtual ride “around the world and beyond” while interacting with fans via “interactive fan walls” and “second screen live voting,” which kept viewers involved all night long. As for the celebrity appearances, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some celebs attended from inside their homes and via Zoom, while others took the stage.

No matter where the stars were located, one thing’s for sure, they all stunned in their glam looks. Miranda Cosgrove looked like a total goddess while Nickelodeon star Gabrielle had a Kids’ Choice Awards-themed jumpsuit! The entire Danger Force cast — Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath and Luca Luhan — also looked amazing in their high-fashion looks. When taking the stage to introduce her husband Justin Bieber‘s performance, Hailey Bieber shined in a pink two-piece look. Female Social Star winner, Charli, took little black dress to a new level with her outfit, and we can’t get enough! Thanks to Instagram, and our TV screens, we had access to all the best looks.

Scroll through our gallery for a full orange carpet roundup!

