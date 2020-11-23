The 2020 American Music Awards were definitely a night to remember! Between the star-studded guest list and the show-stopping performances, Hollywood’s biggest musicians took the stage on Sunday, November 22, and accepted their awards. Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, the ceremony featured some pretty major appearances.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs with the first-ever live performance of their new song, “Monster.” Both Canadian crooners also took the stage to sing their solo songs. Although she wasn’t there in person, Taylor Swift was honored after breaking her own record of the most wins by any artist in the show’s history — after last night, she has racked up 32 AMAs. As for why she wasn’t able to walk the red carpet? Taylor confirmed that she’s in the process of “recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it.” The Lover songstress called the entire process “amazing” and said she couldn’t wait for fans to hear the songs.

Billie Eilish took the stage alongside her brother and collaborator, Finneas, to perform their latest track, “Therefore I Am, as well. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were also present and totally brought the house down with their legendary wins and epic performances! Some celebs didn’t make it to the actual ceremony, but the ones who did slayed the red carpet with their daring looks. Scroll through our gallery for a look at all the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 American Music Awards.

